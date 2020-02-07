Report says White House preparing to push Vindman out

(DAILY MAIL) -- President Donald Trump is preparing to push Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman out of White House after the war hero testified against him in the House impeachment inquiry.

Vindman, a National Security Council aide, will be informed as soon as Friday that he is being reassigned to the Defense Department, The Washington Post reported.

Vindman, who received the Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq, had told officials at the NSC that he intended to take an early exit from that assignment and leave by the end of the month, sources told the newspaper, but Trump wants to make a symbol out of the Army officer now that he's been acquitted by the Senate.

