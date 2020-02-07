SECTIONS
Report says White House preparing to push Vindman out

Testified against the president during Democrats' impeachment campaign

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2020 at 10:10am
(DAILY MAIL) -- President Donald Trump is preparing to push Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman out of White House after the war hero testified against him in the House impeachment inquiry.

Vindman, a National Security Council aide, will be informed as soon as Friday that he is being reassigned to the Defense Department, The Washington Post reported.

Vindman, who received the Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq, had told officials at the NSC that he intended to take an early exit from that assignment and leave by the end of the month, sources told the newspaper, but Trump wants to make a symbol out of the Army officer now that he's been acquitted by the Senate.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







