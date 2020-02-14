Report: Scandal-plagued congresswoman paying ex $250,000 for silence

The scandals of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., just keep growing.

Now a report in the Daily Mail explains that Omar is paying her ex-husband $250,000 to keep silent about the time he came to her Washington apartment and found her in her pajamas – with her boyfriend.

"Omar's husband discovered she was cheating with her chief fundraiser when he walked in on the lovers lounging in pajamas – and now the congresswoman is paying ex $250,000 for his silence," the Mail revealed.

"He suspected she was cheating but she kept telling him he was paranoid," one source told DailyMail.com.

And now, the "families of [Ahmed] Hirsi and Omar hammered out a settlement giving Hirsi tens of thousands of dollars if he did not speak publicly about the marriage breakdown," the report said.

Omar's problems have been legion since she was first elected to Congress in the last election. She's been accused of bigamy, marrying her brother, and reportedly is being investigated by the Department of Education and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She's also been punished by election regulators in Minnesota for misbehaving.

The relationship that Hirsi reportedly uncovered was with her alleged boyfriend, Tim Mynett, whose company has consulted for Omar's political campaign and has been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

For example, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, her committee made $215,000 in additional payments to Mynett's E Street for consulting, direct mail, research services, travel expenses, advertisements and graphic design, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The FBI is reviewing evidence that Omar married her brother in an immigration-fraud scheme. The New York Post reported two FBI agents met in mid-October in Minnesota with a concerned party who handed over documents regarding Omar's 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, according to a source with knowledge of the meeting.

The Mail reported two separate sources confirmed Hirsi was left "angry and humiliated" by the encounter in Omar's Washington residence.

"DailyMail.com revealed last October that Omar and Mynett were not only dating, but living together "on and off" at a secret DC apartment, while plotting romantic vacations to Jamaica and making plans for a long-term future together," the report said.

Hirsi and Omar, 39, got engaged in 2002 and then had a faith-based marriage. They had two children before divorcing in 2008. She remarried Ahmed the following year. The two were granted a divorce in November 2019.

When Mynett's ex-wife, Beth Jordan, divorced him, she cited his affair and relationship with Omar as the reason.

The Mail reported, "Omar, 37, has refused to discuss her relationship with Mynett — or the reason for her divorce from Hirsi."

Investigative reporter David Steinberg, who has reported over the last two years compelling evidence that Elmi is her brother, reported Jan. 16 that the FBI is among three agencies reviewing the case. The others are the Department of Education Office of Inspector General and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Omar: 'Disgusting lies'

Omar repeatedly has called the allegations that she married her brother "disgusting lies."

In October, she filed for divorce from husband Ahmed Hirsi after the Post reported she was accused of having an affair with Mynett.

Hirsi, the father of Omar's three children, remarried just 37 days after their divorce was finalized in November.

Records show Omar and Hirsi were engaged in 2002 and united in a Muslim ceremony but never were legally married. They had two children then "split" in 2008. The next year, Omar married Elmi.

Allegations that Elmi is Omar's brother emerged in 2016 in a since-deleted post to the Somali Spot message board by a user named AbdiJohnson. Power Line blogger Scott Johnson reported the claim, which later was repeated by President Trump.

Omar and Elmi split in 2011, and Omar returned to Hirsi, and their third child was born in 2012.

However, Omar didn't divorce Elmi until 2017.

As WND reported, Steinberg, Power Line's Johnson and investigative reporter Preya Samsundar have published over the past three years substantial evidence that Omar married her brother to defraud U.S. immigration and perjured herself eight times in her divorce statement.

A Minnesota state agency has fined her for filing joint tax returns with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi.

'The evidence is overwhelming'

In July, WND reported the watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a House Ethics complaint against Omar calling for a congressional investigation of allegations of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud and federal student loan fraud.

"The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in July. "The House of Representatives must urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar."

WND also reported the local daily newspaper that has provided enthusiastic coverage of Omar, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, says the congresswoman has been uncooperative with attempts to resolve the accusation.

The findings of Steinberg, Samsundar and Johnson, Judicial Watch said, are "supported by information gathered from public records, social media postings, genealogy databases, computer forensic analysis, unaltered digital photographs, discussions between the investigative reporters and the subjects of the investigation themselves, and information supplied by confidential sources within the Somali-American community."

In her application for divorce in 2017, she swore under penalty of perjury, among that, other things, she had had no contact with Elmi after June 2011 and didn't know where to find him.

However, evidence, including now deleted social media posts, compiled by Steinberg and others indicates she not only had contact with Elmi but also met with him.

The apparent immigration fraud scheme, Judicial Watch said, also may have helped Elmi obtain federally backed student loans for his attendance at North Dakota State University.

The State of Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board already has determined that Omar violated state campaign finance laws for improper use of campaign funds. She was forced to reimburse her campaign thousands of dollars.

More significantly, Judicial Watch said, the board discovered she filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 while she was legally married to Ahmed Elmi.