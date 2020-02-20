Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months as possible retrial or pardon looms

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Roger Stone to 40 years in prison Thursday after the Justice Department recommended a nearly decade long sentence last week before Attorney General William Barr controversially intervened and walked it back.

But two big questions remained unresolved: the Republican operative’s pending request for a retrial as well as speculation about a pardon from President Trump, who tweeted a segment from Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News calling for a Stone pardon early Thursday morning.

Stone's lawyers filed a motion for a retrial last week following revelations that the jury forewoman during his trial had a social media history of anti-Trump posts, and the judge hasn't ruled on that yet. If Stone’s long shot challenge is successful, his sentence would be tossed, and the DOJ would have to try him again. The judge shot down a similar previous request.

