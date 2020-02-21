Rush Limbaugh: Democrats could re-elect Trump

Democrats could re-elect President Trump to a second term, says talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

On his nationally syndicated show Friday, he cited statistics released by the Trump campaign showing a significant number of Democrats are attending the campaign's high-energy rallies.

At the events, which often coincide with Democratic debates, thousands typically line up 24 hours before the doors open.

Such was the case this week for a rally in Colorado Springs, where supporters waited for hours in single-digit temperatures for an opportunity to see the president.

TRENDING: Democrats now insist they'll investigate president's pardons

Limbaugh examined the numbers.

"I have the Colorado rally data that was sent to me by [Trump campaign manager Brad] Parscale. He sent it to a bunch of people, too. But listen to this. I have it right here in my formerly nicotine-stained fingers, right off the printer, which actually worked quickly today," Limbaugh said.

"Here is the Colorado data collected by the Trump reelection campaign. Of the 71,984 tickets. ... Let’s call it 72,000. Of the 72,000 tickets, about 39,000 of these people were voters, 94% of them from Colorado. Now, the big news there is you've got 72,000 tickets; only 39,000 were voters and the others are not voters but could be?

"This is scaring the hell out of the Democrats. This is my point. Of the 72,000 tickets and of the 39,000 voters identified, 19% did not vote in 2016. They calculated number as 7,286 attendees did not vote in 2016 but are planning on voting this year. Here is the thing scaring the heck out of the Democrats: 17% of the people that showed up at this rally are Democrats, and that number is pretty consistent at every Trump rally: 17% to 20% of the people showing up are Democrats — and the Democrats know this," he said.

"They are scared to death of an actual movement of Democrat voters toward Trump. They are scared to death of African-American Democrat voters moving to Trump," he said.

The Democrats, after years of alleging Trump collusion with Russia, were left empty-handed when special counsel Robert Mueller couldn't substantiate their claims.

Next came a partisan impeachment trial. But the Senate acquitted the president of all charges, and his public approval only grew.

Now Democrats are claiming once again that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election on behalf of Trump. The claim is based on anonymous sources who talked to the New York Times.

"They have to stop that momentum, and that’s what this Russia business is. They’re throwing this crap out hoping it sticks on Democrat walls, because they are the only people that believe it. Trump voters don’t believe it. You can’t make ’em believe it. Independents don’t believe it. You know who believes this stuff? Educated ... college-educated suburban Democrats believe this crap."

Limbaugh said: "Despite no collusion, despite the fakery of the Steele dossier, I’m sure you know Democrats who believe every syllable of this (chuckles), even though it’s impossible. So the leftist establishment sees… I’ll tell you what’s happening out there. You know, Brad Parscale, who is the campaign manager for the Trumpster, goes at every rally and they count everybody there. They count people in line. They count people who apply for tickets. They count people who get in.

"College-educated suburban Democrats believe this Russia business, and that’s what the Democrats are trying to protect, because there is a significant movement of Democrat voters to Trump as evidenced by a lot of polling and survey data of what’s happening at these rallies. These numbers that I just gave you out of Colorado are pretty consistent rally to rally to rally."