Russian Orthodox Church thinks it might be time to stop blessing nukes

Still 'appropriate to bless transport used by soldiers on land, water and in the air'

Published February 8, 2020 at 8:56pm
(CTV NEWS) The Russian Orthodox Church has proposed a stop to the practice of having priests bless weapons of mass destruction, though sprinkling holy water on planes and ships is still deemed appropriate.

The Church on Monday published a draft document outlining its role in blessing Orthodox Christians who "protect the Fatherland" and "carry out their military duty", inviting internet users to discuss the proposal online.

Russians often ask priests to bless anything from new cars and flats to Soyuz spaceships in the belief that the gesture bestows divine protection.

