Scalise wants Durham report to lead to jail time for FISA abusers

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- House Minority Whip Steve Scalise wants to see jail time for those who abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process during the early days of the investigation into Russian election interference and President Trump’s campaign.

The Louisiana Republican called for major reforms to the FISA warrant process after the report from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed at least 17 "significant errors or omissions" took place while obtaining the FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

In a separate investigation, U.S. Attorney John Durham has been tasked with inspecting the origins of the investigation into Trump’s campaign. While Horowitz could not say whether anti-Trump bias influenced the decision to grant a FISA warrant, Republicans are hoping Durham conducts a thorough look at the entire decision-making process leading up to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel in order to uncover any other abuses that may have taken place.

