School fury after class taught that 'Jews killed Jesus'

(AUSTRALIAN JEWISH NEWS) -- A MELBOURNE private school has apologised for comments made by its chaplaincy repeating the canard that Jews had killed Jesus.

The online comments – appearing on a Chaplain’s Corner page of the Carey Baptist Grammar website dated December 5 last year – were in a Christmas message by the Carey chaplaincy to the senior school, which has since been taken down.

In his online reflection, Carey’s senior-school chaplain Reverend Gerry Riviere, gave a portrayal of Judea at the time of Jesus, stating “Whilst Rome was the dominant political power, the religious power within Judaism belong[ed] to those in leadership … The religious leaders were intoxicated with the power their system afforded them. Thus, neither the political nor the religious systems gave the people any hope.

