School fury after class taught that 'Jews killed Jesus'

'Breathes new life into doctrines that demonized Jews for centuries'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2020 at 6:05pm
(AUSTRALIAN JEWISH NEWS) -- A MELBOURNE private school has apologised for comments made by its chaplaincy repeating the canard that Jews had killed Jesus.

The online comments – appearing on a Chaplain’s Corner page of the Carey Baptist Grammar website dated December 5 last year – were in a Christmas message by the Carey chaplaincy to the senior school, which has since been taken down.

In his online reflection, Carey’s senior-school chaplain Reverend Gerry Riviere, gave a portrayal of Judea at the time of Jesus, stating “Whilst Rome was the dominant political power, the religious power within Judaism belong[ed] to those in leadership … The religious leaders were intoxicated with the power their system afforded them. Thus, neither the political nor the religious systems gave the people any hope.

