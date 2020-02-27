School tells 6th-graders they can't say no when asked to dance

(KMVT) A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth-grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.

The mom says it sends the wrong message to the young students.

"Oh no, no honey. You guys are misunderstanding again. That`s not how it is," said mother Natalie Richard.

When Richard`s sixth grade daughter told her she couldn`t say no if a boy asked her to dance at Kanesville Elementary School’s Valentine`s Day dance, she didn`t believe it at first.

