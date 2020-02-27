School tells 6th-graders they can't say no when asked to dance

(KMVT) A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth-grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.
The mom says it sends the wrong message to the young students.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Oh no, no honey. You guys are misunderstanding again. That`s not how it is," said mother Natalie Richard.
When Richard`s sixth grade daughter told her she couldn`t say no if a boy asked her to dance at Kanesville Elementary School’s Valentine`s Day dance, she didn`t believe it at first.