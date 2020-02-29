SECTIONS
Scientists successfully cure diabetes in mice for 1st time

Gives hope to millions worldwide

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 29, 2020 at 4:10pm
(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Diabetes is a disease that has a huge impact on peoples’ lives.

So far the disease, which is thought to affect over 400 million people worldwide, is understood to be incurable. But researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis have just proved that it is possible to cure diabetes in mice in just a couple of weeks.

IFL Science’s Alfredo Carpineti reports that the researchers used human cells to keep the disease at bay for at least nine months and up to more than a year in some mice. The findings were published in Nature Biotechnology.

Read the full story ›

