Sen. Lindsey Graham: Sanders candidacy means GOP will retake House

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that Republicans would reclaim power in the House of Representatives if Sen. Bernie Sanders secures the 2020 Democratic nomination.

"Let me tell you: A Sanders candidacy is great news for President Trump. It is great news for Republicans in the House and the Senate," the South Carolina said Thursday night on Fox News.

"Looks like Bernie's going to win the nomination unless something dramatically changes," he continued, "but, if you're a down-ballot Democrat in the Midwest, in the South, Bernie Sanders is your worst nightmare. I think we take the House back with Bernie for sure."

