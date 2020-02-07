Senators get confidential details about Hunter Biden

(FOX NEWS) -- The Treasury Department complied with a Republican-controlled Senate inquiry into Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and handed over highly sensitive financial records and "evidence of questionable origin," a report on Thursday said.

Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, has been a favorite target for President Trump and other Republicans who use him as an example of an extreme case of crony capitalism. He once held a $50,000-a-month job with Ukrainian gas giant, Burisima Holdings while his father served under then-President Obama. His father was tasked with handling Ukraine policy at the time.

Joe Biden, who is running for president, has consistently said his son did nothing wrong.

