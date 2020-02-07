SECTIONS
Senators get confidential details about Hunter Biden

Treasury Department turns over documentation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2020 at 9:58am
(FOX NEWS) -- The Treasury Department complied with a Republican-controlled Senate inquiry into Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and handed over highly sensitive financial records and "evidence of questionable origin," a report on Thursday said.

Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, has been a favorite target for President Trump and other Republicans who use him as an example of an extreme case of crony capitalism. He once held a $50,000-a-month job with Ukrainian gas giant, Burisima Holdings while his father served under then-President Obama. His father was tasked with handling Ukraine policy at the time.

Joe Biden, who is running for president, has consistently said his son did nothing wrong.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







