Senators request travel records for Hunter Biden

Two U.S. senators have written to the Secret Service asking for information about the travels of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

They want to know "whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine."

The letter comes from Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Committee on Finance, and Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

They are asking for information about the protective services Hunter Biden got while his father was vice president, including "all dates and locations of travel, international or domestic, for Hunter Biden while he received a protective detail."

That includes whether he was traveling on Air Force One or Air Force Two, or "other government aircraft."

One of the deals under scrutiny is a transaction approved in the Obama administration that "gave control of Henniges, an American maker of anti-vibration technologies with military applications, to a Chinese government-owned aviation company and China-based investment firm with established ties to the Chinese government."

The deal was made by Hunter Biden's firm Rosemont Seneca Partners.

"In December of 2013, one month after Rosemont Seneca's joint venture with Bohai Capital to form BHR, Hunter Biden reportedly flew aboard Air Force Two with then-Vice President Biden to China. While in China, he helped arrange for Jonathan Li, CEO of Bohai Capital, to 'shake hands' with Vice President Biden. Afterward, Hunter Biden met with Li for reportedly a 'social meeting.' After the China trip, BHR's business license was approved. Then, in 2015, BHR joined with Aviation Industry Corporation of China to acquire Henniges, which was the 'biggest Chinese investment into U.S. automotive manufacturing assets to date,'" the letter explains.

The letter also questions Hunter Biden's service as "board member" for the Ukrainian firm Burisma.

The Washington Examiner described the letter as "a new stage" in the investigation "into possible corruption by the Biden family."

That possible corruption was a key factor in the recent failed attempt by Democrats to impeach President Trump.

It was based on a telephone call between the presidents of the U.S. and Ukraine last year in which Trump asked Ukraine to "look into" the Biden matter.

The Examiner said Trump and his allies "have alleged the elder Biden inappropriately used the White House to convince Ukraine to lay off investigating Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas firm that employed Hunter Biden. Republicans have also raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest to boost Hunter Biden's business ventures in China."

In fact, Joe Biden is on video boasting that he forced Ukraine's president to fire the country's top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma, by threatening to withhold American aid.