Shooter at Milwaukee Molson Coors had long-running dispute with co-worker

(USA TODAY) The man who opened fire at the Molson Coors plant Wednesday, killing five co-workers and himself, had been involved in a long-running dispute with a co-worker that boiled over, according to law enforcement and brewery sources who spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Anthony N. Ferrill, 51, had worked as an electrician for more than 20 years, about 17 of them at Molson Coors, according to multiple sources and online employment records.

A co-worker who asked not to be identified for fear of being disciplined said Ferrill believed he was being discriminated against because he was African American and that he frequently argued with at least one of the victims, a fellow electrician.

