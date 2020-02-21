'Shut the hell up': Eric Holder tears into conservative reporter after getting called out

Former Attorney General Eric Holder lost his cool when an investigative reporter exposed the political bias of a Justice Department attorney who signed off on the non-prosecution of former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe for repeatedly lying to the FBI.

On Twitter, Barack Obama's former "wingman" lashed out at investigator reporter Paul Sperry, writing, "Shut the hell up," the Gateway Pundit reported.

Sperry reported Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston given thousands of dollars to Democrats, including Obama, and once worked for Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. In addition, her mother worked for the Washington Post.

The Gateway Pundit confirmed Sperry's reporting, noting the FEC database shows contributions by Gaston to Obama.

"Why don't you shut the hell up," Holder wrote on Twitter to Sperry. "Your bias is showing. I bet you've never been a prosecutor or have any idea how DOJ works. People like you-who want to use the justice system for political reasons-are both dangerous and ignorant. The case was-like you-an obvious loser."

The Gateway Pundit noted that "what may have been truly bothering Holder is that the day before Sperry had called him out as leader of the anti-Trump cabal at DOJ, Holder urged Obama holdovers at DOJ to "continue to resist, thwart, sabotage, leak on AG Barr and Trump."

In subsequent tweets responding to Holder, Sperry pointed out that Holder works with the father of the assistant U.S. attorney who signed the McCabe "get-of-jail-free card."

"Her father and Holder are partners at Covington & Burling LLP in Washington," he wrote. "Talk about no firewall between the attorney general and president — Holder was Obama’s wingman and their wives were BFFs, all united in the same racialist agenda," and "Eric Holder completely politicized DOJ so he has a lot of gall weighing in on this issue."

McCabe had been under investigation for nearly two years because he was accused of leaking information about Hillary Clinton's 2016 investigation to a former Wall Street Journal reporter.

The leak confirmed the existence of the Clinton probe after then-FBI Director James Comey refused to publicly acknowledge it.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded McCabe "lacked candor" about the leaks in conversations with Comey and when questioned by the FBI. McCabe was fired by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in March 2018, one day before he was set to retire from the bureau.