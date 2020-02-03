SECTIONS
Trump devastates leftists with 'simply brilliant' Super Bowl commercial

Joe Setyon, The Western Journal By Joe Setyon, The Western Journal
Published February 2, 2020 at 7:53pm
Donald Trump's 2020 campaign debuted a Super Bowl ad Sunday aimed at highlighting the president's successful efforts to implement criminal justice reform.

The ad features the story of Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced in the mid-1990s to life in prison, according to Reason.

Johnson was convicted of being involved in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, but her involvement was nonviolent.

Still, she was slapped with a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In 2018, Trump commuted Johnson's sentence, reportedly after being asked to do so by reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Also in 2018, Trump signed into law the First Step Act, a prison reform bill that received significant bipartisan support.

Among other things, the legislation is meant to give offenders like Johnson a second chance.

"The First Step Act enacted commonsense reforms to make our justice system fairer and help inmates successfully transition back into society," according to a White House statement.

"The First Step Act provided the opportunity for sentencing relief for certain defendants who received mandatory minimum sentences prior to the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010," the statement added.

Trump's Super Bowl ad, the first of two advertisements his campaign was set to run during the game, aired during the first quarter.

"Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice are getting a second chance," the ad's caption reads.

"Politicians talk about criminal justice reform," it adds.

"President Trump got it done."

The ad also features footage of Johnson thanking Trump during a news conference.

Trump's ad set social media ablaze, with conservative commentator Denise McAllister praising it as "simply brilliant."

In a tweet, Trump noted that he "promised to restore hope in America."

"That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT!" he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

