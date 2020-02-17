Skier suffocates after caught in chairlift at Colorado resort

(FOX NEWS) -- A skier from New Jersey died last week at a Colorado resort after falling through an opening in a chairlift seat and becoming caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck, according to officials.
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said that 46-year-old Jason Varnish of Short Hills died of positional asphyxia Thursday at Vail Mountain's Blue Sky Basin area.
“We are still investigating how this whole situation happened," Bettis told the Vail Daily.