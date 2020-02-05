State wants to scrap student-fitness tests: They treat boys and girls as boys and girls

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- There’s a problem with the Body Mass Index measurement of physical fitness: It’s based in biology, not gender theory.

That’s one reason why California is planning to halt the physical-fitness tests it gives all fifth, seventh and ninth graders – whose assessment was approved by the Obama administration – for “at least” the next three years, Politico California reports.

The state uses FITNESSGRAM assessment recognized by the Obama administration, “which has six parts including timed running assessments, push-ups, curl-ups and ‘sit and reach’ stretches.” California children actually do pretty well on it: About 60 percent of those tested score in the “healthy fitness zone” on aerobic capacity.

