Steven Spielberg's daughter chooses porn for her career

'I got really tired of being told to hate my body'

Published February 19, 2020 at 4:48pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Steven Spielberg's daughter says she has self-produced adult entertainment videos and is an aspiring sex worker in a new tell-all interview.

Mikaela Spielberg, one of the famed director's seven children, has begun self-producing solo adult film videos at the age of 23, she told The Sun.

Spielberg's daughter, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., has already submitted an application to become a sex worker — and the self-proclaimed "sexual creature" shared in the revealing interview that her famous father is supportive of her endeavors.

