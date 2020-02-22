Still no justice for Kate Steinle

With all the hoo-ha out of Washington about "justice" for this one and that one, there's a distinct lack of attention to the innocent American citizens who are attacked and killed in this country by illegal aliens. (Yes, "illegal aliens" – that is what they are, so get over your false sense of insult.)

I live in the San Francisco area and so am very familiar with the case of Kate Steinle – the 32-year-old woman who was murdered (shot in the back) in broad daylight in 2017, while walking with her father and a friend along the pier at San Francisco Bay.

The man with the gun was seven-time felon, five-time deported illegal alien Jose Inez Garcia Zarate. He was caught on surveillance video running from the scene with the gun, was arrested and charged with murder.

If you read accounts today of the charges and trial, you will see that his attorneys claimed that the shooting was accidental. They claimed that he didn't know he was holding a gun when he picked up "something" wrapped in rags from under a bush.

But if you were following the chaos over the crime and the charges at the time, you may remember, as do I, that at one point, Zarate claimed that he was just shooting randomly at sea lions in the bay – which, by the way, is a federal crime. There wasn't a peep about that from animal-rights activists in the Bay Area.

TRENDING: Democrats now insist they'll investigate president's pardons

The surveillance video showed him sitting in a chair on the pier holding the gun and aiming it at the sea animals.

Holding to the claim that he wasn't shooting intentionally, Zarate said the gun went off when he stepped on it. Then, he told police the story of picking up something wrapped in rags from under a bush, and it supposedly went off on its own.

He claimed he didn't even know it was a gun until it fired, that the bullet ricocheted off the concrete sidewalk and fatally hit Kate. He said, he then tossed the gun into the bay because he thought it would keep firing.

Further investigation showed the weapon belonged to a ranger from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. He had the weapon in his parked car and had reported it stolen.

As a layman might describe it, the trial and testimony were a zoo of claims and possible charges. As it turned out, Zarate was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm. He was only convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. For that he was sentenced to three years in prison but served no additional time because of the time he spent incarcerated awaiting trial.

The issue was raised and argued that he was free on the streets because San Francisco is a "sanctuary city" – and the city had refused requests from ICE that Zarate be turned over them to face deportation charges because of his illegal status. Local police were (and are) barred from cooperating with most federal immigration investigations.

In fact, it's been reported that after his arrest, Zarate told police that he chose to stay in San Francisco because the sanctuary city status would protect him from arrest and deportation by the feds.(!)

Despite the "not guilty" finding, he still faced federal charges of illegal possession of a firearm. He pleaded "not guilty" to those charges, but early this month, the U.S. District Court in California decided he suffers from "mental illness that is not presently being treated" and so will not face those charges.

Whether or not he can or will be "treated" for those mental illnesses so he can stand trial for something remains to be seen.

As it stands, a criminal illegal alien shot and killed an innocent woman in San Francisco, and he walks free unless or until the court decides he can be "restored to competency" by treatment.

According to a report in Breitbart, illegal aliens facing trial, are increasingly using the defense of mental illness to escape maximum sentences for murder. On Feb. 20, Breitbart cited the case of Apolinar Altamirano, an admitted member of the Sinaloa Cartel, accused of murdering a 21-year-old American in 2015. He'll NOT be eligible for the death penalty after successfully being declared "intellectually disabled."

The death of Kate Steinle garnered national attention, and what happened during the trial raised a furor, politically and otherwise. There were, and continue to be, calls for better and tougher immigration policies.

The San Francisco Police Officer's Association said, "This is yet another disgusting injustice perpetrated by a broken criminal justice system that is more intent on re-harming the victims of crime and their families than holding violent offenders accountable."

At the same time, defense attorney Francisco Ugarte said, "From day one, this case was used as means to foment hate, to foment division, and to foment a program of mass deportation." He went on to call it all "a philosophy of hate," saying, "I believe today is a day of vindication for the rights of immigrants."

Dolly Gee, a liberal U.S. district judge in California's Central District, ruled in 2013 that mentally disabled immigrants are entitled to legal representation if they are detained and facing deportation. This was the first time for such a ruling for anyone in immigration courts.

So while the courts are being twisted into legal pretzels, accused criminals are allowed leniency and freedom, and the liberals in this country continue their never-ending demands for open borders and open "immigration" – legal and otherwise.

In the meantime, Kate Steinle is still dead – and for her, her family and for the rest of us, there still is no justice.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.