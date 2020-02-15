Stocks close little changed, but post gain for the week

(CNBC) Stocks were little changed on Friday, but notched a gain for the week, as Wall Street digested the latest batch of consumer data and earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 25.23 points, or about 0.1%, to close at 29,398.08. Earlier in the day, the Dow fell more than 100 points. The S&P 500 gained just 0.2% to close at 3,380.16, but eked out a record closing high. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.2% to 9,731.18 and hit an all-time closing high.

The major averages hit their session lows around midday. They later recovered after CNBC’s Kayla Tausche reported the White House is considering tax incentives for people in the U.S. to buy stocks.

