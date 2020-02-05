Student activists visit Cuba, reveal streets like dumpsters of 'rotting trash'

Hours-long waits for gas, a limited supply of groceries, crumbling buildings and oppressive government surveillance marked the experience of four Americans who captured their trip to communist Cuba on video.

The members of the student activist group Turning Point USA aim to show Americans what some 60 years of socialism has done for a once-thriving country, reported the Daily Caller.

"Everything you've ever seen about Cuba is a lie," TPUSA's Benny Johnson tells viewers in a video published Monday.

The activists noted that images of Cuba on the internet and in media reports typically do not portray the harsh reality.

“Look around you. The effects of socialism are everywhere — crumbling infrastructure and disgusting living conditions," Johnson says.

“That is what socialism has brought to Cuba. Maybe the socialists in America should take a short trip, a short 90 mile trip, and come here and say they want this in America."

When they arrived at the airport, authorities took TPUSA producer Colton Duncan's passport for seven hours.

"When we left the airport after seven hours, I think we thought the worst is behind us," Duncan said. "We could not have been more wrong."

See the video:

They drove through decrepit parts of a formerly glamorous city, showing streets looking and smelling like "overflowing dumpster of rotting trash," as Johnson described.

The morning before they planned to leave Cuba, the TPUSA activists were awakened by armed officers banging on their door and demanding they turn over their possessions.

“I got on the phone with the embassy,” Johnson said. “And the guy says, ‘Get here now.'”

Embassy staff, however, said they couldn't help them when they were out on their own and advised them to leave the country.

They left a day early.

"It’s heartbreaking, that’s just a reality for the Cuban people," Duncan said. "They don’t know natural rights.

"Even more so heartbreaking is that there are Americans here that would have that governance brought here," he added.