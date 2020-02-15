Student's artwork bordered with empty .22-caliber shells banned from display

(INDIANA GAZETTE) A 7-year-old Purchase Line School District student will have her artwork hung for the next two weeks in an antique mall east of Punxsutawney, after her school refused to display it along with other works by her fellow students.

To mark her first 100 days in school, Emery Turner made a string heart — bordered with 100 empty .22-caliber shells.

“She likes to shoot,” her mother Samantha Turner said Thursday night. “We all shoot together. She’s really a good shot.”

