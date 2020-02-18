Sununu: Bloomberg replacing Biden as 'gaffe king'

(FOX NEWS) -- Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu reacted to presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s comments that appeared to belittle both farmers and factory workers, saying on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday that “he’s succeeding in replacing [former Vice President Joe] Biden as the gaffe king.”

Bloomberg’s comments made in 2016 at a university forum continue a trend of old remarks that are coming back to haunt the billionaire's bid for the Democratic nomination.

“He’s trying to replace Biden and he’s succeeding in replacing Biden as the gaffe king,” said Sununu, who is also the former White House chief of staff under President George H. W. Bush. Bloomberg’s comments that have been surfacing are “pointing out how insensitive this guy is.”

