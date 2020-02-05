Super Bowl ads reveal Fox's issue avoidance

The Super Bowl always provides advertisers a great opportunity to display innovative ads about their products. But this year's lineup was more noteworthy for what the network refused to show than what it did. Most telling was that Fox had no problem airing ads embracing liberal thinking, including support for drag queens and anti-gun policy, but not for ads embracing conservative thinking, such as the anti-abortion issue.

One ad embracing liberal thinking making the cut was for Sabra hummus, featuring two "RuPaul's Drag Race" alumni. It was the first time drag queens appeared in a television ad.

Apparently, however, Fox determined an audience tough enough to deal with the issue of drag queens was incapable of handling the much more far-reaching consequences of abortion. While abortions in the U.S. since 1973 have forever silenced approximately 61 million voices, it is sad Fox refused to allow 14 survivors of the procedure a platform from which to speak out on behalf of those never allowed to do so. Ironically, these abortion survivors were lucky; today, such abortion survivors could still be "executed" in those states, such as New York and Virginia, allowing for infanticide.

Interestingly, Fox also aired an anti-gun ad paid for by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. That commercial asserted that 2,900 lives are lost every year due to gun violence; yet, ironically, one life short of that number – 2,899 – are lost every day by abortion. Again, Fox determined viewers tough enough to deal with the issue of violent gun deaths were snowflakes unable to deal with the far more devastating issue of abortion deaths.

An anti-abortion ad, one of the first ads to be timely submitted to Fox Sports for the Feb. 2 Super Bowl, was the work of "Faces of Choice" – a group that ran an ad during the 2020 March for Life featuring the faces and stories of 14 abortion survivors. Every single ad stipulation required by Fox was met by Faces of Choice, even though Fox kept making new requirements as they went along. Clearly, the issue was not one Fox was excited about airing.

Survivor stories are always of interest to the public. Whether one is a survivor of a mass shooting, a natural disaster, a plane crash, etc., news organizations always seek them out to obtain a firsthand account of their near-death experience. Why, then, is not the same courtesy extended to abortion survivors?

Obviously, abortion survivors' accounts can only focus on the life they have come to remember and appreciate post-abortion. But it is still important for any woman considering an abortion to hear their stories before making a final decision on whether to terminate a life unborn.

The absence of the anti-abortion ad from the recent Super Bowl lineup is interesting too from the standpoint of the views of two former NFL players who took entirely different positions about the life of the unborn.

In November 1999, Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth, whose girlfriend was pregnant with their child, did not want to have to pay child support; this, despite the fact he was receiving a $3.7 million salary under a four-year contract. He hired a contract killer to gun down the mother and unborn child. Arrested, convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison, Carruth was recently released. Now a free man, he seeks a relationship with his son who miraculously survived the shooting – one to which the boy's guardian, who is the mother of the murdered woman, gives her blessing. It may well be the only person who can find love in one's heart for Carruth today is the child whose life he sought to abort by murdering his mother. Accordingly, one assumes Carruth now appreciates the fact the embryo he once sought to destroy evolved into a surviving and loving son.

On the other side of the issue is NFL great Benjamin Watson who recently retired while wearing a Super Bowl ring he earned playing for the New England Patriots. In retirement, however, he is doing something he never thought he would – he is producing a documentary. The film is about abortion. It is one he hopes will inspire, create dialogue and move people to empathy. It will include interviews both with those supporting legal abortion and those opposed, in an effort to get people to weigh both sides of the debate to come out on the right side. Among the latter group are Dr. Ben Carson and Alveda King – the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Watson, the father of seven children, is a man of faith who believes one's faith is the lifeblood of who they are. And he credits his family with allowing him to live his core values of life – family, respect and empathy.

It was a public disagreement in May 2019 with liberal actress Alyssa Milano that sparked Watson's decision to do the documentary. After Milano said, "banning abortions would cause poor and minority women of color to suffer," Watson shot back with:

"We shouldn't be advocating for anyone to have to kill their children. Let's support mothers that are making this decision. Let's challenge fathers to stand in the gap and be there for the children that they create because they have a huge role in this too."

Those who support abortion tend to do so because they do not view an embryo as a human life; they view it as simply "a clump of cells." During this year's March for Life, an adorable young girl was seen holding up a most impactful sign that simply read: "Mommy's Favorite Clump of Cells!"

We do not know for sure, but there is a possibility that sign caused a pregnant mother to reconsider her abortion. The tragedy of failing to air the anti-abortion ad during the Super Bowl is the possibility it too could have caused a mother to do so, saving the life of at least one child.