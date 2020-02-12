Supervolcano 30 times larger than Yellowstone discovered in Utah

(LATIN POST) -- North America's most well-known supervolcano, Yellowstone, is very popular and it last erupted around 640,000 years ago. The caldera of the supervolcano is measured to be around 34 by 45 miles.

However, this is not the continent's largest volcano anymore. A supervolcano which is 30 times larger than Yellowstone was found in the southwestern Utah town of Enterprise. It is said that the newly found supervolcano is significantly older than Yellowstone.

The geological aspects and landscapes of Southern Utah are now being studied due to its Pine Mountain, Veyo Volcano, which is stemming from Wah Wah Springs, a supervolcano.

