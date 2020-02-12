SECTIONS
Diversions Education U.S. World
Print

Supervolcano 30 times larger than Yellowstone discovered in Utah

Measured to be around 34 by 45 miles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2020 at 3:36pm
Print

(LATIN POST) -- North America's most well-known supervolcano, Yellowstone, is very popular and it last erupted around 640,000 years ago. The caldera of the supervolcano is measured to be around 34 by 45 miles.

However, this is not the continent's largest volcano anymore. A supervolcano which is 30 times larger than Yellowstone was found in the southwestern Utah town of Enterprise. It is said that the newly found supervolcano is significantly older than Yellowstone.

The geological aspects and landscapes of Southern Utah are now being studied due to its Pine Mountain, Veyo Volcano, which is stemming from Wah Wah Springs, a supervolcano.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×