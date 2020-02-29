Survey: Worst thing about democracy? The elites

Democracy is popular around the world, but a new poll by Pew Research covering 34 nations finds considerable dissatisfaction with the way its working.

A median of 52% are dissatisfied with how their democracy is working, while 44% are satisfied, according to the poll.

"Greeks, Bulgarians and Nigerians register the highest levels of dissatisfaction," Pew said. "In general, people with lower incomes and those who do not support the ruling party are more likely to be dissatisfied with the functioning of democracy. Further, in many European countries, supporters of right-wing populist political parties are especially likely to hold this view."

The survey found that one reason people are unhappy is that "they see political elites as out of touch."

"Across the nations surveyed, a median of 64% disagree with the statement 'Most elected officials care what people like me think.' This opinion is particularly widespread in Europe – a median of 69% express this view. Further, 71% share this view in the U.S."

A total of 38,426 people in 34 countries were surveyed from May 13 to Oct. 2, 2019.

The survey found democracy "remains a popular idea among average citizens." But it found that commitment to its ideals not always is high, especially for those who are not among the "elite."

The United States is a republic, with voters electing representatives to express their desires in government, not a strict democracy run by majority vote.

The poll found 82% believe it's very important to have a fair judiciary, and 74% wanted "gender equality." Another 68% look for "free religion" and 65% percent "regular elections."

Free speech was very important for 64% and press freedom the same percentage. Internet freedom was very important for 59%, human rights groups operating freely for 55%, and free operation for opposition parties 54%.

"Despite recent concerns about the health of democracy in the United States, Europe and Latin America, respondents from these places are often more likely than those from other regions to voice strong support for democratic principles. The largest shares of the public describing all nine rights and institutions tested as very important are in the U.S. and Hungary; still, only a third in these countries (33%) consider all nine very important. In eight nations, the share of the public expressing this view is in the single digits," Pew said.

Pew has been asking about attitudes toward democratic principles since 2015. Notable changes include "support for freedom on the internet, freedom of the press, free speech and gender equality," which generally have risen, the report said.

"When asked whether the state is run for benefit of all the people, global publics are almost evenly divided: A median of 49% say yes, while 50% say no. But there are large differences across countries. For instance, 88% in Slovakia believe the state is run for the benefit of all, but just 19% hold this view in Greece. Overall, the share of the public saying the state is run to benefit everyone in society has declined in many nations since the Pew Research Center asked the question in 2002. Three nations – Japan, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – have seen an increase in the share who say the state is run for the benefit of all since 2002."

Pew found that freedom of religion also garners considerable support.

"Across the nations polled, a median of 68% consider it very important, and it is the top priority in all three sub-Saharan African nations in the study as well as in Turkey, Indonesia and India. However, it is the lowest priority in several more secular nations, especially in Europe, where the French, Swedes, Spanish and Dutch all rate it their lowest priority. The same is true in Japan, South Korea and Canada."