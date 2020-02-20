Suspect in shooting of 9 in Germany leaves video claiming responsibility

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) A gunman suspected of shooting at least nine people dead at two shisha bars in a German city revealed he had far-right political views in a confession letter he left behind.

The rampage late on Wednesday in Hanau, a town close to Frankfurt in the western state of Hesse, ended with the suspect killing himself.

German daily Bild said the man had left a written confession and a video claiming responsibilty for the attack.

Police chased a car used to leave the scene of one shooting to its owner's address, where they found the bodies of a 43-year-old German man and his 72-year-old mother, Hesse interior minister Peter Beuth said.

