Teacher compares Trump to Nazis and Commies in class

The latest example is from Loch Raven High School in Maryland.

The latest example is from Loch Raven High School in Maryland.

A teacher in an Advanced Placement History class displayed a picture of President Trump above a swastika and the Communist hammer and sickle.

The Fox television affiliate in Baltimore reports that above the picture of the president are the words "Wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall." The words "been there" and "done that" appear under the pictures of the swastika and hammer and sickle. A banner on the side reads, "Oh that's why it sounds so familiar!"

"Educational malfeasance of the highest degree," state lawmaker Kathy Szeliga wrote on social media.

Parents were rightfully disgusted and outraged that their teenage children had been subjected to leftist propaganda.

"The biggest problem is pushing an agenda on 16-year-olds," one parent told Fox45. "My understanding is that was just put up and it was left there for everyone to see the whole day."

Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach wants to know where the curriculum came from.

"To even imply that our president is in any way a Nazi or a communist is outrageous," the councilman told the television station. "I just think that it's irresponsible to post anything like this in a classroom."

The school district, in a statement released to local media, defended the presentation:

"The topics being discussed included World Wars and the attempts by some leaders to limit, or prevent migration, into certain countries. In isolation and out of context with the lesson, the image could be misunderstood. In our Advanced Placement (AP) classes, which are college level courses, we expect and encourage analysis and discussion around historical and current events even if they are considered controversial. This lesson was not intended to make a political statement. If a student has concerns when discussing a controversial issue, schools have the tools to address the concern and support the student."

The school district's statement is a load of fertilizer, folks. There's no misunderstanding the teacher's intent. And there's no mistaking the teacher's political statement.

This government-funded propagandist needs to be disciplined – but more importantly, the brainwashed students need to be deprogrammed.

