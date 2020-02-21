Tebow: I'd rather be known for saving babies from abortion than winning the Super Bowl

(LIFE NEWS) LIV-ing in victory, a reference to Super Bowl LIV, was the theme of Kansans for Life annual Valentine’s Day banquet held at the Overland Park Convention Center on Feb. 11. Nearly 1,200 people attended the event.

The highlight of the evening for many was the keynote address by Tim Tebow, former quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

“It is such an honor to be here,” Tebow said as he thanked the archbishop, politicians, and Culp for work on behalf of the unborn.

Tebow also thanked Hunt for “having courage in the face of a lot of other people who don’t have it and for your willingness to be up here and support this organization.”

