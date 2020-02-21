SECTIONS
Faith HealthMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Print

Tebow: I'd rather be known for saving babies from abortion than winning the Super Bowl

'I'm so grateful that my mom trusted God with my life and her life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2020 at 8:27pm
Print

(LIFE NEWS) LIV-ing in victory, a reference to Super Bowl LIV, was the theme of Kansans for Life annual Valentine’s Day banquet held at the Overland Park Convention Center on Feb. 11. Nearly 1,200 people attended the event.

The highlight of the evening for many was the keynote address by Tim Tebow, former quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

“It is such an honor to be here,” Tebow said as he thanked the archbishop, politicians, and Culp for work on behalf of the unborn.

Tebow also thanked Hunt for “having courage in the face of a lot of other people who don’t have it and for your willingness to be up here and support this organization.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×