Tennessee bill aims to have internet providers automatically block porn on all devices

Would essentially make those of age wishing to view smut take extra steps to do so

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2020 at 5:52pm
(WZTV) A new bill in Tennessee is aiming to have internet providers block all porn on every device.

Rep. James Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) filed the ""Safer Internet for Minors Act," or HB 2294, this week. It would essentially make those of age and wishing to view porn take extra steps to do so.

Right now, Van Huss' office says internet providers allow porn on devices by default. Parents, for example, manually have to go in and "opt out" of allowing porn.

