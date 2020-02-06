SECTIONS
Terrorist in ramming attack caught by security forces

12 Israeli soldiers wounded in vehicular assault in central Jerusalem

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2020 at 4:46pm
(JERUSALEM POST) The terrorist who carried out a ramming attack in Jerusalem during the early hours of Thursday morning was arrested by Israeli security forces on Thursday evening.

"Following an extensive IDF operational and intelligence effort in cooperation with the ISA, Israeli police and other special units, the forces arrested the terrorist who carried out the terror attack in Jerusalem this morning," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated on Thursday evening. "The terrorist was taken for interrogation."

