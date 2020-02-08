Thailand shooting: Soldier kills 20 in gun rampage

(BBC NEWS) A soldier has killed 20 people and injured dozens more in a gun rampage in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp, a defence spokesman told BBC Thai.
The suspect then drove to the city centre and entered a shopping complex, where he is believed to be holed up.
The suspect, whose motives remain unclear, posted images of his attack on social media sites.