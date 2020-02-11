All things Donald! Trump Store opens in Pennsylvania

(PATCH) -- BENSALEM, Pennsylvania — On a rainy Tuesday morning, a new Bucks County store opened up between a bakery and a travel agency, peddling a uniquely 2020 product — all things Donald J. Trump.
The Trump Store, at 2060 Street Road in Bensalem, is a one-stop shop for merchandise related to the 45th president, from the ubiquitous red "Make America Great Again" caps and T-shirts to more-unusual items such as Trump shot glasses, Trump flags and phony money with Trump's face on the bill.
Despite cloudy skies and a constant drizzle, a steady crowd of Trump fans checked out the shop Tuesday morning. Customers examined the shop's coffee mugs and water bottles, sweatshirts and caps, flags, signs and more.