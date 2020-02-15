SECTIONS
Education
Toddler escapes daycare, found soaking wet in freezing weather on tricycle in middle of busy street

'Disoriented boy was unable to communicate with the officer who found him'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2020 at 3:33pm
(ABC NEWS) A disoriented 2-year-old boy who managed to escape from his daycare was found soaking wet in near-freezing temperatures riding a tricycle down the middle of a busy street.

Officer David West of the Sandusky Police Department in Sandusky, Ohio, was the first person to find the child, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.

The disoriented boy was not wearing a winter coat, his pants and socks were soaking wet and he was unable to tell officers where he came from and how exactly he ended up on the street.

