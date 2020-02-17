Topless protesters crash Bernie Sanders rally

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Scott Morefield

Daily Caller News Foundation

A trio of topless female protesters stormed the stage at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, on Sunday.

As the Democratic presidential candidate was introducing his wife, a clothed woman came on stage and grabbed his mic: “Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter and I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and to stop propping up animal agriculture,” she said. “I believe in you.”

At that point, three topless protesters came up the stairs. Video shows Sanders on the other side of the stage pointing at them and seeming to wave at security. One held a sign that said “Let Dairy Die” while two others poured a red-colored liquid on themselves before being led away.

TRENDING: Report: Scandal-plagued congresswoman paying ex $250,000 for silence

WATCH (Warning: video contains nudity):

Bernie supporter pleads to #LetDairyDie in his rally live stream! Gets in a few sentences before audio is cut, & the banners from the rest of the group are visible for quite a while before the video feed is itself cut. Thank you for such a brave action @priyadxe27 @DxEverywhere!! pic.twitter.com/tyVFsFEUoJ — AJ Jivdaya (@bunnydad_aj) February 16, 2020

The first protester was identified as Priya Sawhney of the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere, according to The Hill.

“The three women were arrested for indecent exposure and are currently being held on $2500 bond each,” the group said in a press release after the incident.

“If Bernie truly cares about justice, he will stop propping up the dairy industry, which relies on the abuse of female cows,” Priya Sawhney said via statement. “I love Bernie, but we must hold abusive industries accountable, not shield and subsidize them. Animal farming is an industry which gives welfare payments to millionaires. People are fed up. Like the Sanders campaign itself, animal rights is a burgeoning mass movement.”

“This is Nevada, there's always a little bit of excitement at no extra cost,” Sanders said after things calmed down.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Sanders supporter who had just introduced the Vermont senator, “appeared to be scandalized by the incident,” the New York Daily News reported. “He was seen on video averting his gaze from the stage and walking away as the scene unfolded.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]