Topless protesters crash Bernie Sanders rally

(FOX NEWS) -- A group of topless protesters stormed a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada Sunday afternoon, throwing paint, fake blood and water on the podium before security whisked them away.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., speaking at a rally in Carson City, had just finished introducing his wife as “the next first lady” when a woman ran up to the podium, trying to grab Sanders’ mic.

A visibly irritated Sanders yanked the mic away. The woman then grabbed another mic on the podium.

Read the full story ›