Topless Utah stepmom takes plea deal

(FOX NEWS) -- A Utah woman who fought against criminal charges after being seen topless by her stepchildren in her home took a plea deal Tuesday to avoid having to register as a sex offender if convicted, her lawyers said.

Tilli Buchanan, 28, had challenged the state's lewdness Law, arguing it was unconstitutional on the grounds that it discriminated against women by making it illegal to show their breasts.

“This whole thing is ridiculous,” her attorney Randy Richards said. “She [or other women] have to worry about their kids seeing them topless? It’s ridiculous.”

Read the full story ›