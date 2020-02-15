Traveling black teen violently taken down by Illinois police

(ROCK ISLAND DISPATCH-ARGUS) Stepping off a bus at an East Moline rest stop, the out-of-town college student had no idea what was about to hit him.

Jaylan Butler and his teammates from the Eastern Illinois University swim team were at the end of a long day. After competing in a conference championship swim meet in South Dakota, they spent the bulk of Feb. 24, 2019, traveling back to Charleston, Ill., in a rented coach with their school logo plastered on the sides.

The parents of one of Butler's teammates lives in the Quad-Cities, and arrangements were made to meet up with them at the rest area just over the Illinois border past the Interstate 80 bridge.

Read the full story ›