Trump blasts DOJ's plans for Stone

'Disgraceful!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2020 at 9:28am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump condemned the Justice Department’s decision to seek a prison sentence of up to nine years for self-described “dirty trickster” and longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone, hinting he may commute the GOP agent provocateur’s sentence or pardon him.

“Disgraceful!” Trump tweeted in response to the news early Tuesday morning, adding, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

Stone was found guilty in November on five separate counts of lying to the House Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russian election interference, in addition to one count that he “corruptly influenced, obstructed, and impeded” the congressional investigation and another that he attempted to “corruptly persuade” radio show host Randy Credico’s congressional testimony.

