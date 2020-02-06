Trump displays 'Acquitted' headlines at prayer breakfast

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump proudly displayed two newspapers with blaring “Acquitted” headlines Thursday morning, waving them before a National Prayer Breakfast audience in his first appearance since he was declared not guilty in his Senate impeachment trial.

The president brandished the headlines mere feet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after both arrived at the breakfast.

Trump first picked up a USA Today newspaper and presented it before the audience. He then put it down and picked up a copy of Thursday's Washington Post, which had a similar headline.

