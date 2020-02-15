How Trump has inspired others to be 'warriors extraordinaire'

"The only reason a warrior is alive is to fight, and the only reason a warrior fights is to win." – Miyamoto Musashi

Miyamoto Musashi was born around 1580 and died in 1645. He was a Japanese swordsman, philosopher, strategist, writer and one of history's greatest samurai warriors. He won over 60 duels, and his brief but successful triumph over the most famous warrior of his time, Sasaki Kojiro, is the stuff of both history and legend.

The story goes that the famous Kojiro arrived early on the island of Funajima impeccably dressed and prepared for an easy victory. Mushashi arrived quite late, unkempt and seemingly unprepared for the grand event. Both Kojiro and his entourage were outraged – all to Musashi's advantage.

Legend has it that Musashi prevailed over Kojiro's great sword with a wooden stick fashioned from the oar of his boat! He did everything wrong from the standpoint of the ruling hoi polloi, but ultimately won a historic victory and established himself as a true warrior extraordinaire.

Doesn't this all sound a lot like our president, Donald J. Trump? He is fierce in his convictions, brutal in his repartee, impatient and bored with the intellectual silliness of our age, and political correctness be damned. He wins, wins and wins until we are all bored – and thank God for those wins. Without them, with Hillary as our national leader, America would be America no more.

"In battle, if you make your opponent flinch, you have already won" – Miyamoto Musashi

Let me briefly review my Trump-as-Warrior WND commentaries between 2015 and 2018. In my 2015 Trump as warrior extraordinaire column, I argued that Trump was a born leader, smart, fiercely competitive and accomplished in many of the warrior's ways. He clearly enjoyed going head to head with his many adversaries.

He has since proved himself vastly superior to these early accolades. Just take a look at the incredible list of his first-term accomplishments Hannity trots out every night on Fox.

In my warrior chieftain versus Hillary mommy party column, I drew a stark contrast between the warrior who must kill to protect and sustain the larger group and the mother who brings life into the world. Much of the defining history of human beings was in the hunting and gathering division of labor where most of the males naturally did guy things apart from the group, and females were confined to the home base and other women and children.

Many people believe, as I do, that "hunting" males were and are naturally prone to leadership of great social and nuclear entities like America, Russia and North Korea. Real and potential enemies like Putin and Kim must be constantly addressed and contained. Democrat "mommies," on the other hand, see everyone as a baby to be appeased and placated – addicts, criminals, immigrants of every sort, every sort of sexual expression and, of course, voters. Blood-stained tyrants like Hitler and Stalin laugh in their grave at this naïve notion.

"If you do not control the enemy, the enemy will control you." – Miyamoto Musashi

In my article on Trump the eccentric warrior, I found him to be ambitious to a fault, abrasive, highly competent and intelligent, unbelievably energetic, sometimes insensitive and perfectly normal psychiatrically.

On the other hand, I find today's Democratic Party living in a dreamworld bereft of reason, mired in pathological anger and rage, and within the grip of the insane delusion that their values – which are never stated – are vastly superior to those of the rest of the world.

In another column, I extolled the 2018 Trump and Putin meeting in Helsinki. The world's problems were not solved there, but at least the antagonists were talking. These two men would knock the top off of any masculinity scale; this meeting was no place for girly girls and girly men. Could you imagine one of the squad's whiny harem-ettes going up against a strutting and intimidating male where the usual tactics of shame and guilt are null and void? Total disaster!

The only current Democratic candidates who would last a second with Putin would be Amy Klobuchar with her quiet intelligence and Tulsi Gabbard with her sense of presence, assertiveness and mellifluous voice. A Putin type would take neither seriously on grave matters of state, but he would at least grant a polite interview. None other of the extremely weak and downright boring and marginally competent Democratic candidates would make it past the palace guard.

"A warrior is always engaged in a life-or-death struggle for Peace." – Morihei Ueshiba

Beyond Trump, who are some of the true "warrior" politicians? I have my favorites, and the reader surely has a list as well. Most warrior leaders are forced to spend far more time battling members of their own and opposing parties and the public than in war with international adversaries.

Churchill is a wonderful example, and, like Randolph Scott, Trump has ridden essentially alone through most of his first term. However, to quote Southern gal Dagan McDowell of Fox News, Trump has turned passive and lukewarm Republicans into "a bunch of bad asses" who have finally begun to assert themselves.

Some of my other favorite warriors are no-nonsense Dan Bongino of Fox News and erstwhile tough-as-nails White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In the past, I found Sen. Mitch a little too "political," but he was a warrior extraordinaire during the Senate impeachment hearings and his closing speech simply breathtaking.

The best die young, and Jerry Falwell was a true warrior for God and man, and I loved Pastor D. James Kennedy who not only fought the great moral and spiritual battles of our age but who knew more human psychology and sociology than professionals like myself. In today's morally complex and post-Christian world, you have to know them to fight them.

In 2006, I designated commentator Ann Coulter as one of the country's top "warrior males," and I am proud of her for excoriating conservatives for falling into the racism trap over the Bloomberg matter. Yes, stop apologizing for saving back lives!

Last but not least, the warrior extraordinaire Oscar for 2020 goes to the radio genius Rush Limbaugh who has been the prophet of conservativism and political realism for two generations and has fought the good fight like no other. We love you, Rush, and pray for you every day.

We may debate what constitutes a warrior extraordinaire and who they are, but one thing is certain: There are not nearly enough of them to save us from a leftward slide into socialism or to stave off our continual regression toward anti-Christian paganism and savagery. It is not fair to expect President Trump – no matter how extraordinary he may be – to do it alone.