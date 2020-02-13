Trump: What we learned from Dems during impeachment

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump was asked Wednesday what – if anything – he learned after enduring a Senate impeachment trial that put his presidency on the brink and he responded that he found out that the Democrats are "crooked" and "vicious."

The reporter introduced the question by pointing to some Republicans who said they hoped Trump would learn a lesson during the process.

Trump has long insisted that Democrats – after failing with the Mueller report – simply concocted a new scheme to remove him from office.

He told the reporter that he learned that Democrats are "crooked" and "vicious." He also said they miscalculated and said he is now polling "10 points higher."

