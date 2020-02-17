SECTIONS
'Trump is the opposite' of Jesus' teachings, says Muslim radio host

'In every way possible, every way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2020 at 3:59pm
(CNS NEWS) -- Dean Obeidallah, a radio host on SiriusXM Progress who professes the Muslim faith, said on CSPAN on Sunday that President Donald Trump “is the opposite of the teaching of Jesus Christ in every way possible.”

Obeidallah made this remark in response to a caller from Arkansas who said: “I am independent because I vote according to my conscience of who would Jesus vote for if he were here on Earth.”

Here is a transcript of the exchange between Obeidallah and the caller:

