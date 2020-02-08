Trump ousts Sondland hours after firing Vindman

(NEW YORK POST) The Trump administration fired Gordon Sondland — who testified against the president in the House impeachment hearing — from his post as the ambassador to the European Union on Friday, hours after axing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, another witness against him.

Sondland confirmed his firing in a statement to the New York Times Friday evening.

“I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland told the newspaper.

