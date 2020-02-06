SECTIONS
Trump: Romney is 'failed presidential candidate'

Rebukes senator for only GOP vote to convict

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2020 at 9:22am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump rebuked Sen. Mitt Romney hours after the Utah Republican was the only GOP lawmaker who voted to remove him from office.

Romney announced his vote on Wednesday afternoon, shortly before the Senate voted on both articles of impeachment. He went on to vote to convict Trump on the abuse of power article but acquitted him on the obstruction of Congress charge.

The president attacked the senator on Twitter early Thursday morning, saying, "Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts!"

