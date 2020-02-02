SECTIONS
Trump on 'short' Bloomberg: 'Why should he get a box to stand on?'

Mike says Donald 'lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan'

Published February 2, 2020 at 6:07pm
(AP) -- PALM BEACH, Florida -- President Donald Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview to rail against Democrats, accusing them of hatred and offering schoolyard insults about his potential 2020 rivals.

“I see the hatred. ... They don’t care about fairness, they don’t care about lying,” Trump said in a taped interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, which aired on Fox hours before sports’ biggest night of the year.

Trump spent his weekend in Florida as most of the political world has been focused on Iowa, where Democrats on Monday will cast their first votes to choose the party’s nominee.

