Trump takes aim at Dem senator over Iran meeting

(FOX NEWS) President Trump lashed out Wednesday at Sen. Chris Murphy for meeting with Iran's foreign minister and accused the Democratic senator of "illegally" violating the Logan Act.

The Logan Act, enacted in 1799, bars Americans from conducting rogue negotiations with foreign governments in disputes with the U.S.

No one has ever been successfully prosecuted under this obscure federal law, but some critics suggested in 2017 that Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn ran afoul of the law in his dealings with Russia before Trump took office. Murphy himself called for investigations at the time. Trump on Wednesday argued the Connecticut senator is now the one in breach of that law, suggesting he face consequences.

