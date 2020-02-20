SECTIONS
Politics U.S. World
Print

Trump takes aim at Dem senator over Iran meeting

Suggests Christ Murphy should be prosecuted

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2020 at 3:26pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) President Trump lashed out Wednesday at Sen. Chris Murphy for meeting with Iran's foreign minister and accused the Democratic senator of "illegally" violating the Logan Act.

The Logan Act, enacted in 1799, bars Americans from conducting rogue negotiations with foreign governments in disputes with the U.S.

No one has ever been successfully prosecuted under this obscure federal law, but some critics suggested in 2017 that Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn ran afoul of the law in his dealings with Russia before Trump took office. Murphy himself called for investigations at the time. Trump on Wednesday argued the Connecticut senator is now the one in breach of that law, suggesting he face consequences.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×