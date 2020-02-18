SECTIONS
Trump threatens to sue 'everyone' over Mueller probe

'Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2020 at 12:44pm
President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Charlotte, N.C. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Christian Datoc
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump threatened on Twitter Tuesday morning to sue “everyone” involved in Robert Mueller’s special counsel Russia investigation and the trial of former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Trump stated in relation to the former prosecutors in Stone’s case. The four prosecutors Trump referred to withdrew from Stone’s case after Trump voiced displeasure over the reported 7 to 9 year sentence the Justice Department originally sought for Stone.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” POTUS continued Tuesday morning. “Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM.”

Trump added that if he “wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place, BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

Earlier in the day, Trump quoted an appearance by Judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox & Friends citing Stone’s defense team’s request for a retrial, following the revelations about the lead juror Tomeka Hart.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said later in the day on Fox News that Trump’s tweets show he’s “frustrated.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

