Trump travel restrictions on China slow down coronavirus

(DAILY TORCH) “[I]f others aren’t taking care or we think they’re doing it incorrectly… At a right time, we may do that.”

That was President Donald Trump, responding to a question on Feb. 26 at the White House from a reporter asking if the U.S. would institute additional screening and travel restrictions on South Korea and northern Italy, which have been hit with the Chinese coronavirus.

On Jan. 31, after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency from the coronavirus, President Trump instituted screening and travel restrictions from China to slow the spread of the virus.

