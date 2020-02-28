Trump travel restrictions on China slow down coronavirus

(DAILY TORCH) “[I]f others aren’t taking care or we think they’re doing it incorrectly… At a right time, we may do that.”
That was President Donald Trump, responding to a question on Feb. 26 at the White House from a reporter asking if the U.S. would institute additional screening and travel restrictions on South Korea and northern Italy, which have been hit with the Chinese coronavirus.
Advertisement - story continues below
On Jan. 31, after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency from the coronavirus, President Trump instituted screening and travel restrictions from China to slow the spread of the virus.