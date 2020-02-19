Why Trump's favor to Blago isn't crazy

(POLITICO) -- CHICAGO — The day of Rod Blagojevich’s sentencing in late 2011, I was a federal courts reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times. I was also extremely pregnant, days from my due date.

A gracious deputy marshal gave me a primo seat in the expansive ceremonial courtroom, right behind Patti Blagojevich, the former governor’s wife. The judge, having shot down one defense argument after another that would have limited Blagojevich’s sentencing range, called a recess.

That’s when Illinois’ former first lady turned to me: “I hope your water breaks today.”

Other reporters were horrified. Was she lashing out at the press?

Read the full story ›